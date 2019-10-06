Read Reviews for the Broadway Premiere of Slave Play

The new play by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Robert O'Hara, opens on Broadway following an acclaimed downtown run last season.

The Broadway premiere of Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris, directed by Robert O'Hara, opens at The Golden Theatre October 6. The award-winning new drama, previously seen at New York Theatre Workshop, follows three couples as they navigate the complexities of race, history, gender, and sexuality in 21st-century America.

Slave Play features a cast made up of Joaquina Kalukango as Kaneisha, Ato Blankson-Wood as Gary, James Cusati-Moyer as Dustin, Sullivan Jones as Phillip, Chalia La Tour as Teá, Irene Sofia Lucio as Patricia, Annie McNamara as Alana, and Paul Alexander Nolan as Jim.

Read reviews for Slave Play on Broadway below.

Check out some of these Off-Broadway reviews from the world premiere at New York Theatre Workshop.

READ: Jeremy O. Harris and the Cast of Slave Play Reveal What to Expect From the Play on Broadway

Slave Play on Broadway features scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos, costume design by four-time Drama Desk Award nominee Dede Ayite, lighting design by Drama Desk Award nominee Jiyoun Chang, sound and original music by three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Lindsay Jones, dramaturgy by Amauta Marston-Firmino, movement by Byron Easley, and intimacy and fight direction by Claire Warden. Doug Nevin is production counsel, and Taylor Williams is the casting director. Mark Shacket serves as executive producer.

Slave Play is the recipient of the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Playwriting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.

