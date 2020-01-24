Read Reviews for Uncle Vanya in London, Starring Toby Jones

Read Reviews for Uncle Vanya in London, Starring Toby Jones
By Dan Meyer
Jan 24, 2020
The Conor McPherson adaptation also stars Olivier nominee Richard Armitage and Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood.
Toby Jones and Richard Armitage in <i>Uncle Vanya</i> at the Harold Pinter Theatre.
Toby Jones and Richard Armitage in Uncle Vanya at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Johan Persson

Reviews are in for the new production of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, which opened January 23 at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End. The adaptation by Conor McPherson (Girl From the North Country) is directed by Ian Rickson (Translations).

Olivier winner Toby Jones (The Play What I Wrote) stars in the title role, with Olivier nominee Richard Armitage (The Crucible) as Astrov, Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) as Sonya, Rosalind Eleazar (The Starry Messenger) as Yelena, Olivier nominee Ciarán Hinds (Girl From the North Country) as the Professor, Olivier and Tony nominee Dearbhla Molloy (The Ferryman, Dancing at Lughnasa) as Grandmaman, Emmy winner Anna Calder-Marshall (Male of the Species) as Nana, and Peter Wight (The Birthday Party) as Telegin.

Uncle Vanya sees the lives of Sonya, her uncle, and a visiting doctor disrupted by the arrival of Sonya’s father, Professor Serebryakov, and his restless new wife, the beautiful Yelena.

Read the reviews below.

The Arts Desk (Tom Birchenough)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Arifa Akbar)

The Hollywood Reporter (Demetrios Matheou)

The Independent (Alexandra Pollard)

LondonTheatre.co.uk (Mark Shenton)

The Stage (Natasha Tripney)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

TimeOut London (Andrzej Lukowski)

The Times (Dominic Maxwell)

The Upcoming (Connor Campbell)

Serving on the creative team is set and costume designer Rae Smith, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and sound designer Ian Dickinson, with music by Stephen Warbeck and casting by Amy Ball.

Uncle Vanya is presented by Sonia Friedman Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor, Patrick Gracey/Scott M. Delman, 1001 Nights Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, and Tulchin Bartner Productions in association with Len Blavatnik and Louise & Brad Edgerton.

The limited engagement is scheduled through May 2.

A Sneak Peek at Uncle Vanya in the West End

16 PHOTOS
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Ian Rickson in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Aimee Lou Wood, Peter Wight, and Anna Calder-Marshall in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
Richard Armitage in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Richard Armitage in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Ciaran Hinds and Richard Armitage in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Dearbhla Molloy in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
Toby Jones, Aimee Lou Wood, Anna Calder-Marshall in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Toby Jones, Aimee Lou Wood, Anna Calder-Marshall in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Ciaran Hinds, Rosalind Eleazar, and Toby Jones in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Toby Jones in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Ciaran Hinds and Rosalind Eleazar in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
in rehearsal for <i>Uncle Vanya</i>
Peter Wight in rehearsal for Uncle Vanya Johan Persson
