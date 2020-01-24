Read Reviews for Uncle Vanya in London, Starring Toby Jones

The Conor McPherson adaptation also stars Olivier nominee Richard Armitage and Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood.

Reviews are in for the new production of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, which opened January 23 at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End. The adaptation by Conor McPherson (Girl From the North Country) is directed by Ian Rickson (Translations).

Olivier winner Toby Jones (The Play What I Wrote) stars in the title role, with Olivier nominee Richard Armitage (The Crucible) as Astrov, Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education) as Sonya, Rosalind Eleazar (The Starry Messenger) as Yelena, Olivier nominee Ciarán Hinds (Girl From the North Country) as the Professor, Olivier and Tony nominee Dearbhla Molloy (The Ferryman, Dancing at Lughnasa) as Grandmaman, Emmy winner Anna Calder-Marshall (Male of the Species) as Nana, and Peter Wight (The Birthday Party) as Telegin.

Uncle Vanya sees the lives of Sonya, her uncle, and a visiting doctor disrupted by the arrival of Sonya’s father, Professor Serebryakov, and his restless new wife, the beautiful Yelena.

Read the reviews below.

Serving on the creative team is set and costume designer Rae Smith, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and sound designer Ian Dickinson, with music by Stephen Warbeck and casting by Amy Ball.

Uncle Vanya is presented by Sonia Friedman Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Rupert Gavin/Mallory Factor, Patrick Gracey/Scott M. Delman, 1001 Nights Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions, and Tulchin Bartner Productions in association with Len Blavatnik and Louise & Brad Edgerton.

The limited engagement is scheduled through May 2.

