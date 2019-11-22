Read Reviews for Will Eno’s The Underlying Chris

Read Reviews for Will Eno's The Underlying Chris
By Playbill Staff
Nov 22, 2019
 
See what critics think of the world premiere from Second Stage Off-Broadway.
Charles Turner, Lizbeth MacKay, and Nicholas Hutchinson in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus

Second Stage Theater celebrated the opening of its world premiere of Will Eno’s The Underlying Chris November 21. The new play, directed by Kenny Leon, looks at the many ways in which people come into their identity, and how sometimes life’s tiniest moments are the ones which most profoundly change our lives.

The Underlying Chris features a cast made up of Hannah Cabell, Michael Countryman, Denise Burse, Nicholas Hutchinson, Lenne Klingaman, Lizbeth Mackay, Nidra Sous La Terre, Howard Overshown, Isabella Russo, Charles Turner, and Luis Vega.

Read reviews for the production, which continues through December 15 in 2ST's Tony Kiser Theater, below:

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Stage Review (Elysa Gardner)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Theater Pizzazz (Brian Scott Lipton)

Variety (Marilyn Stasio)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

The world premiere of The Underlying Chris has scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, and casting by Telsey + Company.

6 PHOTOS
Nidra Sous La Terre, Denise Burse, and Hannah Cabell in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus
Hannah Cabell and Luis Vega in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus
Lenne Klingaman and Michael Countryman in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus
Michael Countryman and Nidra Sous La Terre in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus
Hannah Cabell and Howard Overshown in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus
Charles Turner, Lizbeth MacKay, and Nicholas Hutchinson in The Underlying Chris Joan Marcus
