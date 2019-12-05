Read the Reviews for Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

The musical feature the songs of Alanis Morissette opened December 5.

The new musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by and featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette, officially opened at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre December 5. Rather than tell the story of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, the jukebox musical weaves her and Glen Ballard's tunes into an original story by Oscar winner Diablo Cody that touches on a variety of hot topics.

Diane Paulus directs the production, which stars Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, and Antonio Cipriano.

Find out what critics thought below.

Rounding out the company are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams.

The show, which debuted last year at American Repertory Theater, features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, orchestrations by Tony-winning music supervisor Tom Kitt, sets by Tony nominee Riccardo Hernández, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Tony nominee Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and projection and video design by Lucy Mackinnon. Casting is by Stephen Kopel.

