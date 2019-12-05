Read the Reviews for Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 05, 2019
Buy Tickets to Jagged Little Pill
 
The musical feature the songs of Alanis Morissette opened December 5.
Lauren Patten and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy

The new musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by and featuring the songs of Alanis Morissette, officially opened at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre December 5. Rather than tell the story of the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, the jukebox musical weaves her and Glen Ballard's tunes into an original story by Oscar winner Diablo Cody that touches on a variety of hot topics.

Diane Paulus directs the production, which stars Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Celia Rose Gooding, and Antonio Cipriano.

Find out what critics thought below.

amNY (Matt Windman)

Broadway Journal (Philip Boroff)

Broadway News (Charles Isherwood)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

Entertainment Weekly (Melissa Rose Bernardo)

The Guardian (Alexis Soloski)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

Mashable (Erin Strecker)

Newsday (Rafer Guzmán)

NY1 (Roma Torre)

New York Daily News (Chris Jones)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

The New York Post (Jonny Oleksinski)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle and Jesse Oxfeld)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Observer (David Cote)

Rolling Stone (Jerry Portwood)

Theater News Online (Joe Dziemianowicz and Jeremy Gerard)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

Towleroad (Naveen Kumar)

Variety (Marilyn Stasio)

The Wall Street Journal (Terry Teachout)

The Washington Post (Peter Marks)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

Rounding out the company are Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Laurel Harris, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Ezra Menas, Kelsey Orem, Yana Perrault, Nora Schell, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ebony Williams.

The show, which debuted last year at American Repertory Theater, features choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, orchestrations by Tony-winning music supervisor Tom Kitt, sets by Tony nominee Riccardo Hernández, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Tony nominee Justin Townsend, sound design by Jonathan Deans, and projection and video design by Lucy Mackinnon. Casting is by Stephen Kopel.

Production Photos: Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

17 PHOTOS
Celia Rose Gooding and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and Celia Rose Gooding in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Celia Rose Gooding & Antonio Cipriano in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Derek Klena in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Antonio Cipriano and Celia Rose Gooding in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley, Kathryn Gallagher, and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and Heather Lang in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
