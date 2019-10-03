Read the Reviews for London Premiere of Austen-Inspired The Watsons

By Emily Selleck
Oct 03, 2019
The Laura Wade play, based on an unfinished Jane Austen novel, Menier Chocolate Factory September 30.
The Watsons_Meiner Chocolate Factory_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Grace Molony and Louise Ford Manuel Harlan

An unfinished Jane Austen novel serves as the source material for Laura Wade's new play The Watsons, which opened at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London September 30.

The Samuel West-helmed production features Grace Molony, Louise Ford, Sam Alexander, Sally Bankes, Joe Bannister, Jane Booker, Elaine Claxton, Tim Delap, Sophie Duval, John Wilson Goddard, Rhianna McGreevy, Elander Moore, Paksie Vernon, Cat White, and Laurence Ubong Williams. Rounding out the company are Isaac Forward, Sonny Fowler, and Teddy Probets.

Read reviews for the London premiere below.

The Arts Desk (Veronica Lee)

Evening Standard (Jessie Thompson)

Gay Times (Chris Selman)

Metro News (John Nathan)

Time Out London (Andrzej Lukowski)

The Times (Clive Davis)

Variety (David Benedict)

The production, which played Chichester Festival Theatre last year, has sets and costumes by Ben Stones, lighting design by Richard Howell, sound design by Gregory Clarke, music by Isobel Waller-Bridge, and movement by Mike Ashcroft. Casting is by Charlotte Sutton.

Production Photos: The Watsons at Menier Chocolate Factory

The Watsons_Meiner Chocolate Factory_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of The Watsons Manuel Harlan
The Watsons_Meiner Chocolate Factory_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of The Watsons Manuel Harlan
The Watsons_Meiner Chocolate Factory_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sophie Duval, Joe Banniste, Cat White, Jane Booker, Grace Molony, and Teddy Probets Manuel Harlan
The Watsons_Meiner Chocolate Factory_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Paksie Vernon and Grace Molony Manuel Harlan
The Watsons_Meiner Chocolate Factory_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Grace Molony and Louise Ford Manuel Harlan
The Watsons_Meiner Chocolate Factory_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Grace Molony Manuel Harlan
The Watsons_Meiner Chocolate Factory_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Grace Molony and Louise Ford Manuel Harlan
The Watsons_Meiner Chocolate Factory_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Grace Molony and Louise Ford Manuel Harlan
The Watsons_Meiner Chocolate Factory_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Grace Molony Manuel Harlan
