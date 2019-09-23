Read the Reviews for Netflix's The Politician, Starring Tony Winner Ben Platt

Ryan Murphy’s debut Netflix series also stars Gwenyth Paltrow alongside Tony winners Jessica Lange, Judith Light, and Bette Midler.

Reviews are out for The Politician, the new Netflix comedy from Ryan Murphy, starring Tony winner Ben Platt. The premiere season of the anthology series follows Payton, a Santa Barbara high school student with lofty political aspirations. The full season drops on the streaming service September 27.

Joining Platt are his Dear Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss as McAfee, Payton’s campaign strategist—as well as Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina, his mom. Rounding out the star-studded cast are Tony winners Jessica Lange, Judith Light, and Bette Midler.

See what television critics thought below.

Murphy co-created The Politician with Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. The series also features Tony nominee Bob Balaban with Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett.

The show marks the entertainment honcho's first title with Netflix, marking the beginning of his expansive deal with the company. Additional upcoming projects include myriad theatre-related titles: film adaptations of The Prom and The Boys in the Band, as well as a limited series based on A Chorus Line.

