Regent's Park Open Air Theatre to Stage 101 Dalmatians World Premiere

The season will also include a new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel.

London’s Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced details of its 2020 summer season, which will open with a world-premiere musical adaptation of 101 Dalmatians, based on the 1956 children’s novel by Dodie Smith.

Best known from the 1961 Disney animated version, the new musical features music and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner Douglas Hodge (La Cage aux Folles, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and a book by Zinnie Harris.

Open Air Theatre Artistic Director Timothy Sheader will helm the May 16–June 21, 2020, run, which marks the theatre’s first-ever musical theatre commission.

The101 Dalmatians creative team features puppetry designer and director Toby Olié, set and costume designer Katrina Lindsay, choreographer Liam Stell, musical supervisor and orchestrator Sarah Travis, lighting designer Howard Hudson, and music director Tarek Merchant.

The season will continue with Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, directed by Kimberley Sykes, June 27–July 25; as well as Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel, running June 31–September 19. Sheader will reunite with Jesus Christ Superstar choreographer Drew McOnie on the new production of the 1947 classic.

Regent's Park will also present the Derek Bond–Laura Cubitt children's musical Dragons and Mythical Beasts, which will play daytime performances August 11–September 6.

Visit OpenAirTheatre.com.

