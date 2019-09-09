Renée Zellweger on the Daunting Task of Singing ‘Over the Rainbow’ as Judy Garland

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 09, 2019
 
The Oscar winner plays the entertainment legend in the upcoming biopic Judy.

Oscar winner Renée Zellweger channels Judy Garland in the new biopic Judy. Before the film arrives in theatres September 27, take a look at a new featurette on the actor's exploration of the beloved entertainer.

"There are a lot of reasons I wanted to make this picture—to look into the human side of this icon," Zellweger says. "There's a reason why we're telling her story 40 years after her passing. That combination of spirit and beauty and humility and grace and empathy is so rare."

An emotional highlight of the production process was the recreation of Garland's final London concert at Talk of the Town, including a solemn rendition of The Wizard of Oz's "Over the Rainbow." "My stomach just flipped when you even referenced it. I've never done that before, ever," Zellweger says, recalling singing the song live for a throng of extras and crew.

"She had the audience absolutely in the palm of her hand," director Rupert Goold adds.

In addition to Zellweger, the movie features Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, Broadway's The Glass Menagerie) as Mickie Deans, Jessie Buckley as Rosalyn Wilder, Michael Gambon as Bernard Delfont, and Gemma-Leah Devereux and Bella Ramsey as a young Liza Minnelli and Lorna Luft.

