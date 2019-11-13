Rock of Ages Off-Broadway Return Engagement Extends Into Open Run

The jukebox musical continues at New World Stages.

Rock of Ages will rock on a whole lot longer. The musical's Off-Broadway engagement, initially intended as a limited run, will now play an open-ended run at New World Stages. Performances were previously scheduled on extension through January 12, 2020.

The production stars CJ Eldred as Drew, Kirsten Scott as Sherrie, PJ Griffith as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban as Dennis, Dane Biren as Franz, Tom Galantich as Hertz, Jeannette Bayardelle as Justice/Mother. Original Broadway cast member Mitchell Jarvis and Rock of Ages Las Vegas alum Tiffany Engen round out the principal cast as Lonny, and Regina, respectively. The company also includes Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Ashley E. Matthews, Leah Read, Michael Mahany, Mekhai Lee, Kevin Michael Raponey, Justin Colombo, and Autumn Guzzardi.

The 10th anniversary staging began June 19 and features the original work of director Kristin Hanggi, choreographer Kelly Devine, and the full design team. The limited engagement of the musical, featuring a book by Chris D’Arienzo and the music of the likes of Starship, Twisted Sister, and Pat Benatar.