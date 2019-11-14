Sally Struthers, Angie Schworer, More Set for Ogunquit Playhouse’s Annie

Performances begin November 27 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Sally Struthers, Angie Schworer, Robert Newman, and more stars of the stage and screen will appear in Ogunquit Playhouse's’ upcoming production of Annie. The show serves as the regional theatre company’s annual holiday show and will play from November 27 through December 22 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Annie is the story of a poor young orphan who is granted a stay with a strict, yet good-hearted billionaire. The musical, with book by Thomas Meehan, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and music by Charles Strouse, includes numerous beloved songs such as “Tomorrow”, “It’s A Hard Knock Life,” and more.

Struthers, best known for her Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning turn as Gloria Stivic in All in the Family, will play Ms. Hannigan, the cruel matron of the orphanage. Schworer (The Prom) steps into the role of criminal Lily St. Regis and Newman (also an Emmy winner) will star as billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. The principal cast also includes Josie Todd as the title orphan Annie, Gail Bennett as Grace Farrell, and Jeffry Denman as Rooster Hannigan.

The adult ensemble features Doug Carfrae, Geoff Davin, Harrison Drake, Zina Ellis, Kailee Graham, Brian Michael Hoffman, Cheralyn Jean, David Johnson, Trent Kidd, Carin Lagerberg, Kym Chambers Otto, Corey Joseph Masklee, Kevin McMahon, Heather Jane Rolff, and Julia Lynn Sammon. Portraying the other orphans are Zoe Dinnerstein Ginger Friedman Chloe Trejo Brooke Wilichoski Kelsey Sweet Sophie DeOliveira, Esmé Ashworth, Emma Eukitis, Graci Gillen, Maya Harrington, Massima Iacobucci, Evelyn LaCroix, Paige Martino, Mollie Pedersen, Lucine Revette, and Jessie Rosenthal.

James A. Rocco serves as both director and choreographer. Also on the creative team are music director Andrew Bourgoin, sound designer Ed Chapman, and lighting designer Richard Latta. The show will feature set and costume designs inspired by the original Broadway production.