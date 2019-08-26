Samuel French Announces 44th Annual Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival Winners

The six plays will be published and made available for licensing from the century-old theatrical licensor.

Six short plays have been named the winners of the 2019 Samuel French Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival, which took place August 20–24 at The Vineyard’s Dimson 15th Street Theatre. The winning titles will be published and made available for licensing by Samuel French in the 44th edition of its Off Off Broadway collection.

The six winners are Rodney Witherspoon II's TIdwell, Or The Plantation Play; Daniel Hirsch's A Small Breach in Protocol in Big Rick's Rockin' Skydive Academy; Bixby Elliot's I LOVE YOU ST. PETERSBURG!; Becky McLaughlin's Stay For Dinner; Jeff Ronan's Bunkmates; and Bonnie Antosh's Cluck Deluxe.

Over the course of five days, the festival presented 30 finalist works, selected from more than 900 submissions worldwide. The six winners were chosen by a judging panel of industry professionals that included Masi Asare, Eleanor Burgess, Clarence Coo, Vichet Chum, Chris Giordano, Keli Goff, David L. Kimple, Margaret Ledford, Emily Morse, Salem Tsegaye, Miriam Weiner, and Alexis Williams.

“This festival is about playwrights. Sharing the human story,” says OOB Festival Artistic Director Casey McLain. “What an amazing year this was—every single show was phenomenal, and it was incredibly hard to judge.”

Alums of the long-running festival from the theatrical publishing and licensing company include Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, Theresa Rebeck, Sheila Callaghan, and Bekah Brunstetter.

For more information visit OOBFestival.com.