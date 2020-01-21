Scenes With Girls Opens at Royal Court Theatre January 21

The Miriam Battye play follows two best friends as they grow up.

Miriam Battye’s Scenes with girls opens January 21 at Royal Court’s Jerwood Theatre Upstairs.

Directed by Royal Court Associate Director Lucy Morrison, the play features Sex Education star Tanya Reynolds as Tosh, Rebekah Murrell as Lou, and Letty Thomas as Fran.

Tosh and Lou have been best friends forever—they even have their own language. They’ve been through it all: boyfriends, bad friendships, and more. When Fran comes into their lives, Tosh will do anything to make sure Lou doesn’t change.

Miriam Battye developed Scenes with girls while taking part in a Royal Court Writers’ Group. Previews for the show began January 15 with the run scheduled through February 22.