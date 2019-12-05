Schools of the Stars: Where the Jagged Little Pill Cast and Creative Team Studied Before Broadway

By Logan Culwell-Block
Dec 05, 2019
Find out where Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, and more went to college.
Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Elizabeth Stanley, and Sean Allan Krill in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy

Thinking about studying theatre in college? Find out where the cast and creative team of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, opening December 5, studied before making it to Broadway with our list below.

Cast
Kathryn Gallagher (Bella) – University of Southern California
Celia Rose Gooding (Frankie Healy) – Pace University
Derek Klena (Nick Healy) – University of California, Los Angeles
Sean Allan Krill (Steve Healy) – Wayne State University
Lauren Patten (Jo) – New York University
Elizabeth Stanley (Mary Jane Healy) – Indiana University
Annelise Baker (Ensemble) – Northwestern University
Jane Bruce (Ensemble) – University of Michigan
John Cardoza (Ensemble) – Boston Conservatory
Antonio Cipriano (Ensemble) – Hasn’t attended college
Ken Wulf Clark (Ensemble) – University of Miami
Laurel Harris (Ensemble) – University of Michigan
Logan Hart (Ensemble) – Brigham Young University
Max Kumangai (Ensemble) – University of Michigan
Heather Lang (Ensemble) – New York University
Ezra Menas (Ensemble) – University of Oklahoma
Nora Schell (Ensemble) – University of Michigan
Kei Tsuruharatani (Ensemble) – Marymount Manhattan College
Ebony Williams (Ensemble) – Boston Conservatory
Yeman Brown (Swing) – Florida State University
Zach Hess (Swing) – Brigham Young University
Kelsey Orem (Swing) – New York University

Creative Team
Diablo Cody (Book) – University of Iowa
Alanis Morissette (Music and Lyrics) – Didn’t attend college
Glen Ballard (Music) – University of Mississippi
Diane Paulus (Director) – Harvard University, Columbia University
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Choreography) – Didn’t attend college
Tom Kitt (Musical Supervisor) – Columbia College
Bryan Perri (Music Director) – New York University
Riccardo Hernández (Scenic Designer) – Yale University
Emily Rebholz (Costume Designer) – Yale University
Justin Townsend (Lighting Designer) – University of Massachusetts Amherst, California Institute of the Arts
Lucy Mackinnon (Video Designer) – Harvard University
Jonathan Deans (Sound Designer) – Didn’t attend college
J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig, & Makeup Designer) – University of Chicago

Production Photos: Jagged Little Pill on Broadway

Celia Rose Gooding and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and Celia Rose Gooding in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Celia Rose Gooding & Antonio Cipriano in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Derek Klena in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Antonio Cipriano and Celia Rose Gooding in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley, Kathryn Gallagher, and the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Elizabeth Stanley and Heather Lang in Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
