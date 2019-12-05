Schools of the Stars: Where the Jagged Little Pill Cast and Creative Team Studied Before Broadway

Find out where Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, and more went to college.

Thinking about studying theatre in college? Find out where the cast and creative team of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill, opening December 5, studied before making it to Broadway with our list below. Cast

Kathryn Gallagher (Bella) – University of Southern California

Celia Rose Gooding (Frankie Healy) – Pace University

Derek Klena (Nick Healy) – University of California, Los Angeles

Sean Allan Krill (Steve Healy) – Wayne State University

Lauren Patten (Jo) – New York University

Elizabeth Stanley (Mary Jane Healy) – Indiana University

Annelise Baker (Ensemble) – Northwestern University

Jane Bruce (Ensemble) – University of Michigan

John Cardoza (Ensemble) – Boston Conservatory

Antonio Cipriano (Ensemble) – Hasn’t attended college

Ken Wulf Clark (Ensemble) – University of Miami

Laurel Harris (Ensemble) – University of Michigan

Logan Hart (Ensemble) – Brigham Young University

Max Kumangai (Ensemble) – University of Michigan

Heather Lang (Ensemble) – New York University

Ezra Menas (Ensemble) – University of Oklahoma

Nora Schell (Ensemble) – University of Michigan

Kei Tsuruharatani (Ensemble) – Marymount Manhattan College

Ebony Williams (Ensemble) – Boston Conservatory

Yeman Brown (Swing) – Florida State University

Zach Hess (Swing) – Brigham Young University

Kelsey Orem (Swing) – New York University

Diablo Cody (Book) – University of Iowa

Alanis Morissette (Music and Lyrics) – Didn’t attend college

Glen Ballard (Music) – University of Mississippi

Diane Paulus (Director) – Harvard University, Columbia University

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (Choreography) – Didn’t attend college

Tom Kitt (Musical Supervisor) – Columbia College

Bryan Perri (Music Director) – New York University

Riccardo Hernández (Scenic Designer) – Yale University

Emily Rebholz (Costume Designer) – Yale University

Justin Townsend (Lighting Designer) – University of Massachusetts Amherst, California Institute of the Arts

Lucy Mackinnon (Video Designer) – Harvard University

Jonathan Deans (Sound Designer) – Didn’t attend college

J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig, & Makeup Designer) – University of Chicago

