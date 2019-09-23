See André De Shields, Danny Burstein, More Descend on Shubert Alley for 2019 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction

By Dan Meyer
Sep 23, 2019
 
André De Shields and Danny Burstein Monica Simoes
The annual Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS event raised $870,167 September 22.

Check out photos of Broadway fan favorites at Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ 2019 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction, which raised $870,167 for charity September 22.

Among those in attendance were the stars of Mean Girls Reneé Rapp, Krystina Alabado, and Kate Rockwell calling the event “fetch,” as well as Tom Hiddleston picking out raffle tickets alongside Betrayal co-stars Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton. Tony winners André De Shields (Hadestown) and Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago) also said hello to fans watching.

Over 60 Broadway performers and alumni made appearances, including Gavin Creel, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Telly Leung.

The event had over 50 tables of Broadway mementos, collectible Playbills, and gifts for theatre fans to purchase. Nearly half of the $870,167 raised came from the merchandise tables, the top three of which were Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers (ATPAM) with $35,656, Hadestown with $29,940, and Beetlejuice with $19,831.

The day ended with a live auction, which raised $310,950. The two biggest items sold were a day at The Phantom of the Opera, including an onstage appearance, followed by a Hadestown package featuring lunch with De Shields and VIP house seats.

Broadway Cares President Tom Viola announced later that evening at the Broadway Back to School Gala that $10,000 of that amount raised will go to Educational Theatre Foundation. The 33 editions of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction have collectively raised $15.4 million.

Inside the 2019 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Inside the 2019 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

