See Anthony Ramos' Sexy New Music Video Co-Starring Jasmine Cephas Jones

The Hamilton alums reunited for "Mind Over Matter," the new single from Ramos' The Good & The Bad album.

Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos has released a music video for new single "Mind Over Matter," and cooking has never looked so sexy.

Featuring Ramos' Hamilton co-star Jasmine Cephas Jones, the single from upcoming album The Good & The Bad finds the two doing more than meal prepping in the kitchen together.

The album drops October 25. Ramos recently wrapped the big-screen adaptation of In the Heights, while Jones can currently be seen in Off-Broadway's Cyrano.