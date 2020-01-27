See Jagged Little Pill Celebrate Its Cast Album Release at Barnes & Noble

The cast of the Alanis Morissette musical performed songs from the show.

The Broadway cast of the new musical Jagged Little Pill celebrated the release of its original cast recording at Barnes & Noble January 24. To commemorate the release, members of the cast joined fans at the bookseller for an in-store performance and CD signing.

The musical, directed by Diane Paulus, weaves the songs of Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard's Grammy-winning 1995 album (plus new material) with a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) to tell the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events. The production also features orchestrations and arrangements by music supervisor Tom Kitt.