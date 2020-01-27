See Jagged Little Pill Celebrate Its Cast Album Release at Barnes & Noble

The Broadway cast of the new musical Jagged Little Pill celebrated the release of its original cast recording at Barnes & Noble January 24. To commemorate the release, members of the cast joined fans at the bookseller for an in-store performance and CD signing.
The musical, directed by Diane Paulus, weaves the songs of Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard's Grammy-winning 1995 album (plus new material) with a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) to tell the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events. The production also features orchestrations and arrangements by music supervisor Tom Kitt.