See Jagged Little Pill Celebrate Its Cast Album Release at Barnes & Noble

Photos   See Jagged Little Pill Celebrate Its Cast Album Release at Barnes & Noble
By Nathan Skethway
Jan 27, 2020
The cast of the Alanis Morissette musical performed songs from the show.
Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, and Kathryn Gallagher
Celia Rose Gooding, Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Derek Klena, and Kathryn Gallagher Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Broadway cast of the new musical Jagged Little Pill celebrated the release of its original cast recording at Barnes & Noble January 24. To commemorate the release, members of the cast joined fans at the bookseller for an in-store performance and CD signing.

The musical, directed by Diane Paulus, weaves the songs of Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard's Grammy-winning 1995 album (plus new material) with a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody (Juno) to tell the story of a multi-generation, multiracial suburban family grappling with a series of distressing events. The production also features orchestrations and arrangements by music supervisor Tom Kitt.

Tom Kitt
Tom Kitt Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elizabeth Stanley
Elizabeth Stanley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elizabeth Stanley
Elizabeth Stanley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elizabeth Stanley
Elizabeth Stanley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elizabeth Stanley
Elizabeth Stanley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Elizabeth Stanley
Elizabeth Stanley Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten
Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten
Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten
Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten
Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten Joseph Marzullo/WENN
