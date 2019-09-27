See the Stars Turn Out for Opening Night of Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse

A new West Coast production of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors, featuring Be More Chill cast member George Salazar as Seymour, Pose star Mj Rodriguez as Audrey, and Dreamgirls Olivier Award winner Amber Riley as Audrey II, opened September 25 at the Pasadena Playhouse.
The Mike Donahue-helmed production runs through October 20.
The cast also features Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) as Mr. Mushnik and Matthew Wilkas (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Orin, as well as Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells as the Ronettes. Rounding out the company are puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.
Flip through photos from opening night below: