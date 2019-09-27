See the Stars Turn Out for Opening Night of Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse

Photos   See the Stars Turn Out for Opening Night of Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 27, 2019
George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Amber Riley star in the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical that opened September 25.
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_NA1_3404_HR.jpg
Cast, Creatives, and Guests Nick Agro

A new West Coast production of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's Little Shop of Horrors, featuring Be More Chill cast member George Salazar as Seymour, Pose star Mj Rodriguez as Audrey, and Dreamgirls Olivier Award winner Amber Riley as Audrey II, opened September 25 at the Pasadena Playhouse.

The Mike Donahue-helmed production runs through October 20.

The cast also features Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin (The Addams Family) as Mr. Mushnik and Matthew Wilkas (Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) as Orin, as well as Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells as the Ronettes. Rounding out the company are puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.

Flip through photos from opening night below:

George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Amber Riley Open Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse

93 PHOTOS
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_GustavoGomez2_HR.jpg
Gustavo Gomez Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_StacyKeach_HR.jpg
Stacy Keach Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_ChristianBarillas2_HR.jpg
ChristianBarillas Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_GriffinMatthews2_HR.jpg
Griffin Matthews Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_GabrielleDennis_HR.jpg
Gabrielle Dennis Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_MelinnaBobadilla2_HR.jpg
Melinna Bobadilla Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_ChazBono1_HR.jpg
Chaz Bono Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_AdinaPorter1_HR.jpg
Adina Porter Nick Agro
Daisy Eagan
Daisy Eagan Nick Agro
Little Shop of Horrors_Pasadena Playhouse_Opening Night_2019_JennaUshkowitz2_HR.jpg
Jenna Ushkowitz Nick Agro
