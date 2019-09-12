See Who’s Joining Laura Michelle Kelly and Clifton Davis in Austen's Pride Musical

Performances begin in October at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre.

Casting is complete for The 5th Avenue Theatre’s production of Austen's Pride: A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice, which begins previews October 4 prior to an official opening October 18.

As previously announced, Laura Michelle Kelly, who originated the title role in the London production of Mary Poppins and was seen as Sylvia in Broadway’s Finding Neverland, will play Jane Austen with Clifton Davis, the stage and screen actor who originated the role of the Sultan in Broadway's Aladdin, as Mr. Bennet.

The two actors will be joined by Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet, Steven Good (Waitress) as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Michele Ragusa (Young Frankenstein) as Mrs. Bennet, Gregory Lee Rodriguez as Mr. Bingley, Manna Nichols (The King and I) as Jane Bennet, John Donovan Wilson as Mr. Wickham, Cayman Ilika as Cassandra Austen/Charlotte Lucas, Eric Ankrim as Mr. Collins/Mr. Gardiner, Sarah Rose Davis as Caroline Bingley/Mrs. Gardiner, Andrea J. Love as Mary Bennet, Delphi Borich as Lydia Bennet, and Katie Dixon as Kitty Bennet/Georgiana Darcy.

The ensemble features Lucas Thompson, Gabriel Navarro, Matt Gibson, and Christopher C. Minor and swings Ethan Carpenter and Chelsea LeValley.

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

Directed by Igor Goldin with choreography by Lisa Shriver and music direction by Matt Perri, the production will continue through October 27 in Downtown Seattle.

Austen’s Pride features a book, music, and lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker (Lily, A Musical Portrait) and Amanda Jacobs (Learning How to Drown).

In the new musical, Austen enters into her most famous love story, and as she does, she begins to understand something about both her characters and herself as she explores the beautiful new world.

The production also has scenic design by Josh Zangen, costume design by Melanie Taylor Burgess lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by Joanna Lynne Staub, hair and wig design by Mary Pyanowski Jones, and orchestrations by Bruce Monroe and Amanda Jacobs.

Additional staff includes associate director Trey Compton, associate choreographer Trina Mills, associate music director Jeff Cox, assistant costume designer Michael Notestine, assistant sound designer Haley Parcher, dialect coach Alyssa Keene, production stage manager JR Welden, and assistant stage manager's Rachel Bury and Anne L. Hitt.

