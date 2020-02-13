Sequel in the Works for Disney’s Live-Action Aladdin

Will Smith starred as Genie in the 2019 blockbuster.

A sequel is in the works for the live-action version of Disney's Aladdin, which arrived in movie theatres in May 2019 and subsequently brought in over $1 billion at the box office globally.

Writers John Gatins (Flight, Power Rangers) and Andrea Berloff (The Kitchen, Straight Outta Compton), Variety reports, are attached to the theatrical release, with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich again producing with Ryan Halprin as executive producer.

The original film starred two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and Naomi Scott as Jasmine. Producers hope to bring back all three actors. No word yet whether Guy Ritchie, who directed the Disney movie, will return.

Big Fish screenwriter John August wrote the screenplay for the live-action Aladdin, which incorporated original songs from the animated film by Oscar winners Alan Menken, Tim Rice, and the late Howard Ashman, as well as two new songs by Menken and Tony- and Academy Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The stage adaptation of Aladdin continues on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Meanwhile, another feature spinoff, focusing on Billy Magnussen's character Prince Anders, is in the works with Disney+.

