Soho Cinders Finds New Leads as Show Extends Into 2020

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Soho Cinders Finds New Leads as Show Extends Into 2020
By Emily Selleck
Dec 05, 2019
Buy Tickets to Soho Cinders
 
The musical continues at London's Charing Cross Theatre.
Michael Mather and Livvy Evans
Michael Mather and Livvy Evans

Michael Mather and Livvy Evans will lead the cast of Soho Cinders at Charing Cross Theatre as it extends from December 23 through January 11.

The pair will replace Olivier Award nominee Millie O’Connell (Six) and West End alum Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), who currently star in the new musical which reframes the Cinderella tale as a contemporary gay rom-com.

Songwriters George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, the team behind Honk! and the stage version of Disney’s Mary Poppins, collaborated with book writer Elliot Davis to transform Cinderella into Robbie, a law student who becomes romantically involved with a prospective mayoral candidate.

New additions to the cast also include Dayle Hodge as William George, Hollie Taylor as Dana, and Liam McHugh in the ensemble.

Continuing in their roles will be Tori Hargreaves as Marilyn Platt, Lewis Asquith as James Prince, and Michaela Stern as Clodagh along with ensemble members Melissa Rose, Luke Byrne, Savannah Reed, Thomas Ball, Laura Fulgenzi, and Jade Bailey.

New casting for the role of Lord Bellingham is yet to be announced.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!