Soho Cinders Finds New Leads as Show Extends Into 2020

The musical continues at London's Charing Cross Theatre.

Michael Mather and Livvy Evans will lead the cast of Soho Cinders at Charing Cross Theatre as it extends from December 23 through January 11.

The pair will replace Olivier Award nominee Millie O’Connell (Six) and West End alum Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), who currently star in the new musical which reframes the Cinderella tale as a contemporary gay rom-com.

Songwriters George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, the team behind Honk! and the stage version of Disney’s Mary Poppins, collaborated with book writer Elliot Davis to transform Cinderella into Robbie, a law student who becomes romantically involved with a prospective mayoral candidate.

New additions to the cast also include Dayle Hodge as William George, Hollie Taylor as Dana, and Liam McHugh in the ensemble.

Continuing in their roles will be Tori Hargreaves as Marilyn Platt, Lewis Asquith as James Prince, and Michaela Stern as Clodagh along with ensemble members Melissa Rose, Luke Byrne, Savannah Reed, Thomas Ball, Laura Fulgenzi, and Jade Bailey.

New casting for the role of Lord Bellingham is yet to be announced.

