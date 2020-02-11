Steven Boyer to Lead Cast of Shawn Randall’s Mentor Project Show at Cherry Lane

The original work combines spoken word, music, and improv.

Off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theater continues its Obie-winning Mentor Project in March with a workshop presentation of (The Making Of) How to Save the World in 90 Minutes by Shawn Randall, directed by Alfredo Narciso, and mentored by Diana Oh. The initiative, now in its 22nd year, sees an early-career artist develop an original work with the guidance and support of the theatre and an industry mentor.

With (The Making Of) How to Save the World in 90 Minutes, writer and composer Randall asks whether the world's problems stem from a lack of three things: awareness, knowledge, and empathy. Audiences are asked to observe and participate as a group of humans create the frequency of music, words, and movement to achieve a collective, and extraordinary, goal: saving the world.

Leading the cast of the March 4–14 run at Studio at Cherry Lane will be Hand to God Tony nominee Steven Boyer, who will be joined by Nia Calloway and Randall and Rocky Vega; the show's musicians include Will Brown on drums, Charlotte Morris on violin, and more to be announced.

"Shawn is an open channel and a buoying necessary light," says Oh, who is Randall's mentor on the project. "He's a reminder to me that compassion can be cultivated. He's a reminder to me that I show up to a live performance to be transformed, not just informed, and it is within the aftermath of the transformation: this melting of guards and walls, can I feel more expanded into a more soulful, connected, and fulfilling existence."

The workshop will feature scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Elizabeth M. Kelly, lighting design by Stephen Arnold, and sound design by Daniela Hart. Casting is by Eisenberg/Beans Casting, the general manager is Mott/Fischer Productions, Traci Bargen is production stage manager, and Taryn Uhe is assistant stage manager.