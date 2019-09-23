Stiles and Drewe’s Gay Cinderella Update, Soho Cinders, to Play London’s Charing Cross Theatre

The Olivier Award-winning writers recently opened their world-premiere musical Becoming Nancy at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

Soho Cinders, the musical by Olivier Award-winning songwriters George Stiles and Anthony Drewe that reframes Cinderella as a contemporary gay rom-com, will play a limited London run at the Charing Cross Theatre this fall.

The songwriting team behind the Olivier Award-winning Honk! and the expanded stage version of Disney’s Mary Poppins collaborated with book writer Elliot Davis on Soho Cinders, transforming Cinderella into Robbie, a law-student who becomes romantically involved with a prospective mayoral candidate. The trio have a full slate this fall; in addition to Soho Cinders, their latest musical Becoming Nancy is currently playing a world-premiere engagement at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta through October 6.

Will Keith, who is also the show’s lead producer, will direct the October 24–December 21 run, with opening night set for October 28. Casting remains to be announced.

The production will feature choreography by Adam Haigh, musical direction by Sarah Morrison, and set design by Justin Williams.

Keith produces Soho Cinders for Theatre Syndicate London and Starting Over Theatricals Ltd in association with Kyle Tovey for AKT Management.