The 2016 Playbill Holiday Gift Guide

Need the perfect gift for a Broadway super fan? Playbill has you covered.

1. 2017 BroadwayCon Passes

Send your favorite Broadway lover to the second annual BroadwayCon this January. Theatre fans from all around the world will come together for this once-in-a-lifetime event that features interviews with Broadway stars, exclusive performances, talk backs, workshops, singalongs, and more all in one incredible weekend. Day and weekend passes are available at BroadwayCon.com.

2. “Broadway Legends: Patti LuPone” Ornament

Put Broadway legend Patti LuPone—in her Tony Award–winning performance from Evita—on the top of your favorite Broadway fan’s tree this year, all while helping support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Available from PlaybillStore.com.

3. Broadway Cares Collection 2016 Snow Globe

Tony Award nominee and Hamilton scenic designer David Korins designed this year’s Broadway snow globe, which features logos from more than 20 Broadway musicals, including Aladdin, The Color Purple, Fun Home, Hamilton, and The Phantom of the Opera. Available from PlaybillStore.com.

4. 2016 Playbill Ornaments from the Broadway Cares Classic Collection

This set of six collectible ornaments from Playbill and Broadway Cares features Playbill covers from some of the most-beloved and longest-running musicals in Broadway history, including Rock of Ages, Oklahoma!, Smokey Joe’s Café, Pippin, South Pacific, and The Magic Show. Available from PlaybillStore.com.

5. The Ultimate Playbill Binder

True fans need a place to keep their Playbill collection, and our exclusive and archival-quality binders are the perfect way to preserve Playbill collections for years to come.

Available from PlaybillStore.com.

6. On Broadway: The 2017 Playbill Wall Calendar

Playbill’s colorful wall calendar features Playbill covers from a dozen Broadway musicals, including Next to Normal, Hamilton, Rent, Fun Home and The Wiz. Available from PlaybillStore.com.

7. Playbill Pajamas

These custom-made drawstring pajamas feature covers from over 30 Broadway musicals. Now available for men and women in both black and white, they can be ordered from PlaybillStore.com.

8. Broadway Pins

What Broadway fan wouldn't want to walk around with Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Angela Lansbury, Mandy Patinkin or Patti LuPone on their bag, lapel, or hat? These collectible Broadway-themed enamel pins—not available in stores—are a singular gift for the theatre fan on your list. Available at BroadwayPins.com.

9. Hamilton: The Revolution

This 288-page behind-the-scenes look at the phenomenon that is Hamilton includes commentary from cultural critic Jeremy McCarter, interviews with Stephen Sondheim and Questlove, and the complete text of the libretto annotated by Lin-Manuel Miranda himself. Available from PlaybillStore.com and wherever books are sold.

10. Gypsy, starring Imelda Staunton

Straight from London’s West End, the 2016 Olivier Award–winning revival of Gypsy, starring Imelda Staunton in her Olivier-winning performance as Mama Rose, is now playing in a living room near you. Available on Blu-ray and DVD from Shout! Factory or streaming online at BroadwayHD.com.

11. The Color Purple (2015 Broadway Revival Cast Recording)

Last season’s Tony-winning Best Revival is also one of the year’s best musical theatre cast recordings, featuring performances from Grammy and Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, and Tony nominee Danielle Brooks. Available from Broadway Records.

12. Theatre Tickets

Even if you're not sure which show they're dying to see, you can treat your theatre-loving friends to a theatrical night on the town with a gift certificate. Telecharge and Ticketmaster both offer gift cards that are good for tickets both on Broadway and off. You could get a TKTS gift card, good for use at any of the four discount Broadway ticket booths or check out our discounts and buy tickets to a specific show at Playbill.com/Discount!

Logan Culwell-Block is a musical theatre historian, Playbill's manager of research and curator of Playbill Vault. Please visit LoganCulwellBlock.com.