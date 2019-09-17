The Devil Wears Prada Will Play Chicago Pre-Broadway Engagement Next Summer

Elton John, Shaina Taub, and Paul Rudnick are writing the stage adaptation of the novel and film.

The new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada will play a pre-Broadway engagement in Chicago next summer, with performances scheduled to begin July 14, 2020, at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Directed by Tony winner Anna D. Shapiro, The Devil Wears Prada will run through August 16. Casting and dates for a Broadway run have not been announced.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel and the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prada features music by John, lyrics by Taub, and a book by Paul Rudnick. Nadia DiGiallonardo is the show’s musical supervisor. Casting is by Stephen Kopel.

A recent New York reading featured Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as fashion magazine titan Miranda Priestly and Krystina Alabado (Broadway’s Mean Girls) as fledgling assistant Andy Sachs.

The musical is produced by Kevin McCollum and Rocket Entertainment and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

