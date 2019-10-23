The Inbetweeners Star Hannah Tointon Will Join London Cast of Waitress

By Andrew Gans
Oct 23, 2019
The Sara Bareilles musical continues at the Adelphi Theatre.
Hannah Tointon Stewart Bywater

Hannah Tointon, seen in The Inbetweeners, Mr. Selfridge, and Hollyoaks, will join the West End company of the hit musical Waitress beginning December 2.

Tointon will step into the role of Dawn, succeeding Laura Baldwin, who will play her final performance November 30.

Lucie Jones, who stars as Jenna, has extended her run through January 25, 2020.

The cast also features Sandra Marvin as Becky, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl, and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe. Joe Sugg will play his final performance as Ogie November 30, with further casting to be announced.

Waitress, featuring a score by Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, continues on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre through January 5, 2020. The musical is also currently touring the U.S. and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. Further productions will open in Holland next year and in Japan in 2021.

