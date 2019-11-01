Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele Set for 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The special will air at 9 AM ET on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, November 28.
While no Broadway cast performances have been announced yet (a grand tradition during the parade), several recording artists are also set to perform: Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Debbie Gibson, Black Eyed Peas, TLC, and the band Chicago. Other celebrities making an appearance include Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi, and the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street.
Menzel most recently appeared in the Los Angeles production of Skintight and her voice can be heard in the upcoming Frozen 2, in theatres November 22. Her holiday album Christmas: A Season of Love dropped October 18, with a TV special planned for December 22.