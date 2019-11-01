Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele Set for 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 93rd annual parade will be broadcast on NBC November 28.

Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, Pose) and Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked) will perform during the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Also joining the festivities is Broadway alum and Glee star Lea Michele.

The special will air at 9 AM ET on NBC on Thanksgiving Day, November 28.

While no Broadway cast performances have been announced yet (a grand tradition during the parade), several recording artists are also set to perform: Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Debbie Gibson, Black Eyed Peas, TLC, and the band Chicago. Other celebrities making an appearance include Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin, former NASA astronauts Kay Hire and Janet Kavandi, and the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street.

Porter made history earlier this year by becoming the first openly gay black man to win Outstanding Leading Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Pray Tell in the FX series Pose. The star also r ecently appeared in a Saturday Night Live skit the same night as Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Menzel most recently appeared in the Los Angeles production of Skintight and her voice can be heard in the upcoming Frozen 2, in theatres November 22. Her holiday album Christmas: A Season of Love dropped October 18, with a TV special planned for December 22.

