To Kill a Mockingbird National Tour Will Stop at Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group in 2020–2021 Season

Richard Thomas will star as Atticus in the upcoming production.

As part of its first national tour, Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird will play the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles as part of the 2020–2021 season at Center Theatre Group.

As previously reported, Tony nominee Richard Thomas will play the role of Atticus Finch. The tour launches at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., August 2020.

The production is directed by Bartlett Sher, who earned a Tony nomination for the Broadway mounting. Exact dates for the Los Angeles engagement have not yet been announced. The play joins an upcoming season that includes Hadestown and a return engagement of Dear Evan Hansen.

Set in Alabama 1934, To Kill a Mockingbird is based on the novel of the same name by Harper Lee. The stage version is crafted as a memory play, as Scout Finch remembers the summer her father, Atticus, defended a black man falsely accused of rape in the Jim Crow South. The play refocuses on Atticus as its driving force—the man who wrestles with the questions and his own inner flaws.

To Kill a Mockingbird comes after the previously announced King James, a play by Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) about NBA star Lebron James; performances will run July 29–August 30 at CTG's Mark Taper Forum.



