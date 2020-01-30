Tony Awards Determine Eligibility for Tina, Slave Play, Jagged Little Pill, More

The Administration Committee met for the second time this season before the 74th annual ceremony.

The Tony Award Administration Committee met for the second time in the 2019–2020 season January 30 to discuss eligibility for the latest slate of Broadway productions to open.

The 10 shows discussed were The Great Society, Slave Play, Linda Vista, The Rose Tattoo, The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, The Sound Inside, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Inheritance, A Christmas Carol, and Jagged Little Pill.

The committee made the following determinations:

David Weiner and Victoria Sagady will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on The Great Society.

Joaquina Kalukango will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in Slave Play.

Ian Barford will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in Linda Vista.

Marisa Tomei will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her performance in The Rose Tattoo.

Ben Stanton and Lucy Mackinnon will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting of a Play category for their work on The Rose Tattoo.

Chris McCarrell and Kristin Stokes will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.

Adrienne Warren will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Tina.

Andrew Burnap, Samuel H. Levine and Kyle Soller will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in The Inheritance.

A Christmas Carol will be considered eligible in the Best Play category.

Campbell Scott will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in A Christmas Carol.

Lizzi Gee will be considered eligible in the Best Choreography category for her work on A Christmas Carol.

Christopher Nightingale will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for his work on A Christmas Carol.

Elizabeth Stanley will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Jagged Little Pill.

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Jagged Little Pill.

All other eligibility rulings were consistent with the productions’ opening night billing.

The Committee first met in October, during which time they discussed Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Moulin Rouge!, Sea Wall/A Life, Betrayal, The Height of the Storm, and The Great Society. Read through their rulings on those productions here.

As previously announced, the 2020 Tony Awards will take place June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. Nominations will be announced April 28.