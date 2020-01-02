Tony Nominee Danielle Brooks Is Engaged

The Orange Is the New Black and The Color Purple star announced her engagement on New Year’s Eve.
Broadway alum Danielle Brooks rang in the new year with some extra flair—the stage and screen star announced her engagement to Dennis Gelin in a New Year's Eve Instagram post. The news comes just one month after the birth of her daughter.
The Tony nominee is best known on stage for her role as Sofia in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, earning a Tony nomination, as well as Taystee on Netflix's Orange is the New Black.