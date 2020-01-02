Tony Nominee Danielle Brooks Is Engaged

Tony Nominee Danielle Brooks Is Engaged
By Dan Meyer
Jan 02, 2020
 
The Orange Is the New Black and The Color Purple star announced her engagement on New Year’s Eve.
Danielle Brooks Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Broadway alum Danielle Brooks rang in the new year with some extra flair—the stage and screen star announced her engagement to Dennis Gelin in a New Year's Eve Instagram post. The news comes just one month after the birth of her daughter.

The Tony nominee is best known on stage for her role as Sofia in the 2015 revival of The Color Purple, earning a Tony nomination, as well as Taystee on Netflix's Orange is the New Black.

More recently, the stage and screen star made headlines in the theatre community by receiving an Actors Equity Award for her work in the Public Theater's Shakespeare in the Park production of Much Ado About Nothing. She is also a producer on Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations and Ain’t No More.

Up next, Brooks will appear at the Voices For the Voiceless concert.

