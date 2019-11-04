Tony Winner Frank Wood, Margaret Colin, and More Tapped for World Premiere of The Perplexed

MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow will helm the world premiere from Richard Greenberg Off-Broadway.

Manhattan Theatre Club has unveiled casting for the upcoming world premiere of The Perplexed by Tony winner Richard Greenberg. Directed by Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, the production will play in MTC's Off-Broadway theatre beginning February 11, 2020.

Set inside a gaudy Fifth Avenue apartment, The Perplexed sees two families—whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades—gather to celebrate the marriage of their children.

READ: Manhattan Theatre Club to Present World Premieres From Harvey Fierstein, Emily Feldman, and Richard Greenberg

The cast will include Patrick Breen (The New Englanders, The Normal Heart), Margaret Colin (The Columnist, Carousel), Tess Frazer (Godless, Mary Page Marlowe), Anna Itty (His Man, Learning to Drive), Ilana Levine (My Name is Asher Lev, Wrong Mountain), Zane Pais (Margo at The Wedding, Room 104), JD Taylor (Georgia Mertching Is Dead, Law & Order: SVU), and Tony winner Frank Wood (The Great Society, Flight of the Concords).

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The Perplexed will feature scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Fitz Patton, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

The world premiere, which will be staged at MTC at New York City Center – Stage I, will officially open March 3.

READ: Suits Star Patrick J. Adams Joins Broadway Revival of Take Me Out

In April, Greenberg's Tony-winning baseball drama Take Me Out will be revived on Broadway starring Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Patrick J. Adams, and more to be announced.