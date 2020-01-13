Tony Winner Stephanie J. Block Reschedules London Concert

The Broadway favorite was originally set to play Cadogan Hall in April.

Stephanie J. Block, who wrapped up her Tony Award-winning run in The Cher Show in August 2019, has rescheduled her previously announced London concerts at Cadogan Hall. Initially scheduled to play the famed venue April 12, the Broadway favorite will now perform in concert August 30 at 2:30 PM and 6:30 PM.

In a statement, Block said, “The last few days have been a whirlwind of unexpected events and, sadly, I must reschedule my Sunday, April 12, 2020, concerts. However, within those last 48 hours, the producers, Cadogan Hall, and I have worked hard to secure another date this season. So hold onto those tickets because I’m comin’ for you this summer! ...I recognize that a switch in schedule is inconvenient (and sometimes disappointing), but I am very grateful for your understanding, and I very much look forward to spending the last days of summer in London and seeing you all at Cadogan Hall.”

Block earned the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as pop icon Cher in The Cher Show. She was previously Tony-nominated for her performances in the 2017 Broadway revival of Falsettos, as well as the 2013 Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood.

She made her Broadway debut in 2003 co-starring opposite Hugh Jackman in the Peter Allen musical The Boy From Oz. She also starred on Broadway in the world premiere of Boublil and Schönberg’s The Pirate Queen, Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5, and the 2011 revival of Anything Goes. Block developed the role of Elphaba during early workshops of Wicked, and went on to launch the first national tour—a performance she repeated on Broadway.

