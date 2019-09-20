Tour of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical Welcomes Kennedy Caughell, James D. Gish, Kathryn Boswell, and More

The North American tour resumes September 20 in Utica, New York.

The fifth year of the North American tour of Beautiful—The Carole King Musical kicks off September 20 at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York.

The company welcomes Kennedy Caughell as Carole King, James D. Gish as Gerry Goffin, Kathryn Boswell as Cynthia Weil, Matt Loehr as Don Kirshner, and Rachel Coloff as Genie Klein. James Michael Lambert, who was a swing in the show, now steps into the role of Barry Mann.

The ensemble of Beautiful includes Matthew Amira, Isaiah Bailey, Edwin Bates, Danielle Bowen, Antoinette Comer, Kevin Hack, Torrey Linder, Nick Moulton, Nya, Eliza Palasz, Ben Toomer, Nazarria Workman, and Hailee Wright.

Beautiful will play 105 markets in the 2019–2020 touring season, including premiere engagements in Worcester, Massachusetts; Midland, Michigan; Wallingford, Connecticut; Thousand Oaks, California; Folsom, California; and more. The current touring schedule is available here.

Since the tour’s launch in September 2015, Beautiful has played 1,442 performances in 94 cities over 182 weeks to nearly 2.5 million patrons.

“I am thrilled that Beautiful continues to delight and entertain audiences around the globe, in England, Japan and Australia and that we are entering our fifth amazing year of touring the U.S.,” producer Paul Blake said in an earlier statement. “We are so grateful that over five million audience members worldwide have been entertained by our celebration of Carole's story and her timeless music.”

With a book by Tony and Academy Award nominee Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Josh Prince, Beautiful has songs written by the writing teams of Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

Songs featured in the musical include “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman.” The original Broadway cast recording, available on Ghostlight Records, was the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album.

Beautiful, which opened on Broadway January 12, 2014, will play its final performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre October 27.

