UPCOMING CAST RECORDINGS

Yankee Doodle Dandy (Studio Cast Recording)

• Digital and CD release: September 6

• Label: Broadway Records

• Writers: music and lyrics by George M. Cohan, new music and lyrics by Albert Evans

• Performers: TBA

The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes (World Premiere Recording)

• Digital and CD release: September 13

• Label: Kooman and Diamond

• Writers: music and lyrics by Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond

• Performers: Joshua Carter, Taryn Darr, Jeff Steitzer, Jasmine Jean Sim, Kate E. Cook, Alex Crozier, Nick DeSantis, Paul Flanagan, Danielle Kelsey, Mallory King, Greg McCormick Allen, Richard Peacock, Sarah Russell, Hannah Schuerman, John David Scott, and Brenna Wagner

Hadestown (Broadway)

• CD release: September 27

• Digital release: June 7, June 28, July 12, and July 26

• Label: Sing It Again Records

• Writer: music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell

• Performers: Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad

Beetlejuice (Broadway)

• CD release: September 27

• Digital release: June 7

• Label: Ghostlight Records

• Writer: music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect

• Performers: Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Kritzer, Jill Abramovitz, Kelvin Moon Loh, Danny Rutigliano, and Dana Steingold

A Strange Loop (Off-Broadway)

• Digital and CD release: September 27

• Label: Yellow Sound

• Writer: music and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

• Performers: Antwayn Hopper, James Jackson, Jr., L. Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, John-Andrew Morrison, Larry Owens, and Jason Veasey

Dog Man: The Musical (Off-Broadway)

• Digital and CD release: September 27

• Label: Broadway Records

• Writers: music by Brad Alexander, lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila

• Performers: Kadrea Dawkins, L.R. Davidson, Jamie LaVerdiere, Milo J. Marami, Brian Owen, Dan Rosales, Crystal Sha'nae, and Forest VanDyke

RELEASE DATE TBA:

Moulin Rouge! (Broadway)

• CD release: TBA

• Digital release: August 30

• Label: House of Iona/RCA Records

• Writers: music and lyrics by Various

• Performers: Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, Danny Burstein, Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas, and Robyn Hurder

Disenchanted!

• Label: TBA

• Writer: music and lyrics by Dennis T. Giacino

• Performers: Becky Gulsvig, J. Elaine Marcos, Andrea Canny, Michelle Knight, Soara-Joye Ross, and Jenny Lee Stern

The New Yorkers (Encores!)

• Label: Ghostlight Records

• Writer: music and lyrics by Cole Porter

• Performers: Cyrille Aimee, Clyde Alves, Todd Buonopane, Arnie Burton, Kevin Chamberlin, Mylinda Hull, Robyn Hurder, Byron Jennings, Eddie Korbich, Tam Mutu, Jeffrey Schecter, Scarlett Strallen, Tyler Lansing Weaks, and Ruth Williamson

Three Points of Contact (Concept Album)

• Label: TBA

• Writer: music and lyrics by Ryan Scott Oliver

• Performers: Kerstin Anderson, Ben Crawford, Gavin Creel, Katie Rose Clarke, Jenn Colella, Ben Fankhauser, Drew Gehling, Cory Jeacoma, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Taylor Iman Jones, Jo Lampert, Lindsay Mendez, Bonnie Milligan, Eric William Morris, Solea Pfeiffer, Isaac Cole Powell, Ethan Slater, Wesley Taylor, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ryan Scott Oliver, Emily Rogers, Colton Ryan, Ryan Vasquez, Jessica Vosk, and Daniel Yearwood - with Ian Fairlee, Adam Levy, Mary Claire Miskell, David Park, Bethany Perkins, and Josephine Spada

Smokey Joe's Cafe (2018 Off-Broadway revival)

• Label: Time Life Records

• Writers: music and lyrics by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller

• Performers: Dwayne Cooper, Emma Degerstedt, John Edwards, Dionne D. Figgins, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Kyle Taylor Parker, Jelani Remy, Max Sangerman, and Alysha Umphress

R.R.R.E.D. (Off-Broadway)

• Label: TBA

• Writer: music and lyrics by Katie Thompson

• Performers: Katie Thompson, Matt Loehr, Marissa Rosen, and Kevin Zak

People Like Us (London)

• Label: JAY Records

• Writers: music by Todd Almond, lyrics by Almond and Gus Kaikkonen.

• Performers: Matt Bogart and Pamela Bob

SOLO, RE-RELEASES, AND OTHER RECORDINGS

Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls (Concord Records) - September 27

Kean (Stage Door Import) - September 27

Jean Fellman: Forbidden Drive (Broadway Records) - September 27

Michael Longoria: Like They Do in the Movies (Broadway Records) - October 11





RECENTLY RELEASED

Oklahoma! (Broadway)

• CD release: August 23

• Digital release: June 28

• Label: Decca Broadway

• Writers: music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

• Performers: Rebecca Naomi Jones, Damon Daunno, Patrick Vaill, Mary Testa, Ali Stroker, James Davis, Will Brill, Mallory Portnoy, Mitch Tebo, Anthony Cason, and Will Mann

Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (Off-Broadway)

• CD release: August 23

• Digital release: August 9

• Label: Time Life

• Writers: music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

• Performers: Steven Skybell, Jennifer Babiak, Jackie Hoffman, Kirk Geritano, Samantha Hahn, Cameron Johnson, Daniel Kahn, Ben Liebert, Stephanie Lynne Mason, Rosie Jo Neddy, Raquel Nobile, Bruce Sabath, Jodi Snyder, Lauren Jeanne Thomas, Bobby Underwood, Michael Yashinsky, and Rachel Zatcoff

Tootsie (Broadway)

• CD release: August 16

• Digital release: June 7

• Label: Decca Broadway

• Writer: music and lyrics by David Yazbek

• Performers: Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston Michael McGrath, and Reg Rogers

Anna Christie (Studio Cast Recording)

• Digital and CD release: August 16

• Label: Broadway Records

• Writers: music by Edward Thomas, lyrics by Joseph Masteroff

• Performers: Melanie Long, Frank Basile, Jonathan Estabrooks, Joy Hermalyn, and Mike Pirozzi

Half Time (World Premiere Recording)

• Digital and CD release: August 2

• Label: Masterworks Broadway

• Writers: music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, additional music by Ester Dean and Marvin Hamlisch

• Performers: Georgia Engel, André De Shields, Lillias White, and Donna McKechnie

Original Cast Album: Co-op (TV)

• Digital release: July 26

• Label: Lakeshore Records

• Writers: music and lyrics by Eli Bolin, John Mulaney, and Seth Meyers

• Performers: Renée Elise Goldsberry, Alex Brightman, Richard Kind, John Mulaney, Paula Pell, Taran Killam, and James Urbaniak

The Wrong Man (Concept Album)

• Digital release: July 26

• CD release: August 2

• Label: Interscope Records

• Writer: music and lyrics by Ross Golan

• Performer: Ross Golan

Be More Chill (Broadway)

• CD release: July 19

• Digital release: May 3

• Label: Ghostlight Records

• Writer: music and lyrics by Joe Iconis

• Performers: Will Roland, George Salazar, Stephanie Hsu, Gerard Canonico, Katlyn Carlson, Tiffany Mann, Lauren Marcus, Britton Smith, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and Jason Tam

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical (London)

• CD release: July 19

• Digital release: March 29

• Label: Ghostlight Records

• Writers: music and lyrics by Various

• Performers: Adrienne Warren, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Madeline Appiah, Lorna Gayle, Tom Godwin, Francesca Jackson, Aisha Jawando, Natey Jones, Gerard McCarthy, Ryan O’Donnell, Kit Esuruoso, Jason Langley, and Baker Mukasa

The Lion King (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

• CD release: July 19

• Digital release: July 12

• Label: Walt Disney Records

• Writers: music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice

• Performers: Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Lebo M, Lindiwe Mkhize, and John Oliver

Kafka's Metamorphosis The Musical! (World Premiere Recording)

• Digital and CD release: July 12

• Label: Broadway Records

• Writers: music and lyrics by Matt Chiorini, additional music and lyrics by Travis Newton

• Performers: Jack Rento, Morgan Smith, Carleena Manzi, and Matt Chiorini

Cleopatra: The Musical Experience (World Premiere Recording)

• Digital and CD release: July 12

• Label: Broadway Records

• Writers: music by Jeff Daye, and lyrics by Laura Kleinbaum and Jeff Daye

• Performers: Nya, Dusty Ray Bottoms, Christian Brailsford, Sydney Parra, Corbin Payne, Yuriko Miyake, Cody Mowrey, Alexia Sielo, Timothy Wilson, and Audrey Rose Young

Alice By Heart (Off-Broadway)

• Digital release: June 28

• CD release: TBA

• Label: Ghostlight Records

• Writers: music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater

• Performers: Molly Gordon, Colton Ryan, Kim Blanck Mia DiLena, Zachary Downer, Noah Galvin, Zachary Infante, Andrew Kober, Grace McLean, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Catherine Ricafort, Heath Saunders, and Wesley Taylor

Songs from My Fair Lady (Broadway)

• Digital and CD release: June 14

• Label: Broadway Records

• Writers: music by Frederick Lowe, lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner

• Performer: Laura Benanti

The Man on the Ceiling (World Premiere Recording)

• CD release: June 14

• Digital release: April 19

• Label: Ghostlight Records

• Writer: music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa

• Performers: Kate Baldwin, Gavin Creel, Grady Miranda, John-Michael Lyles, Ashley Park, and Andrew Lippa

Kiss Me, Kate (Broadway)

• Digital release: June 7

• Label: Ghostlight Records

• Writer: music and lyrics by Cole Porter

• Performers: Kelli O'Hara, Will Chase, Corbin Bleu, Terence Archie, Mel Johnson Jr., James T. Lane, Stephanie Styles, Adrienne Walker, Lance Coadie Williams, and John Pankow

An Act of God (Broadway)

• Digital release: June 4

• Label: Audible

• Writer: play by David Javerbaum

• Performers: Sean Hayes, Cheyenne Jackson, and Colman Domingo

Renascence (Off-Broadway)

• Digital and CD release: May 31

• Label: Broadway Records

• Writers: music by Carmel Dean, lyrics by Edna St. Vincent Millay

• Performers: Mikaela Bennett, Hannah Corneau, Jason Gotay, Danny Harris Kornfeld, Katie Thompson, and Donald Webber Jr.

The Hello Girls (Off-Broadway)

• Digital and CD release: May 24

• Label: Broadway Records

• Writer: music and lyrics by Peter Mills

• Performers: Ellie Fishman, Arlo Hill, Chanel Karimkhani, Andrew Mayer, Matthew McGloin, Ben Moss, Lili Thomas, Skyler Volpe, Cathryn Wake, and Scott Wakefield

Aladdin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

• Digital and CD release: May 22

• Label: Walt Disney Records

• Writers: music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, new lyrics by Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul

• Performers: Will Smith, Mena Massoud, and Naomi Scott

Anthem: Homunculus (Podcast Soundtrack)

• Digital release: May 20

• Label: Ghostlight Records

• Writers: music and lyrics by John Cameron Mitchell and Bryan Weller

• Performers: John Cameron Mitchell, Cynthia Erivo, Glenn Close, Nakhane, Patti LuPone, Laurie Anderson, Marion Cotillard and Denis O’Hare

Angels in America (Broadway)

• Digital and CD release: May 14

• Label: Random House Audio

• Writer: play by Tony Kushner

• Performers: Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane, Susan Brown, Denise Gough, Beth Malone, James McArdle, Lee Pace, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Bobby Cannavale, and Edie Falco

The Cher Show (Broadway)

• CD release: May 10

• Digital release: April 12

• Label: Warner Bros. Records

• Writer: music and lyrics by various

• Performers: Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, Micaela Diamond, Jarrod Spector, Michael Berresse, Michael Campayno, Matthew Hydzik, and Emily Skinner

Neurosis (Off-Broadway)

• Digital and CD release: May 1

• Label: Jay Records

• Writers: music by Ben Green, lyrics by Greg Edwards

• Performers: Jennifer Blood, Joel Blum, Brennan Caldwell, Susan J. Jacks, Lacretta, Ian Michael Stuart, Morgan Weed, and Kevin Zak

We Are the Tigers (Off-Broadway)

• Digital and CD release: April 26

• Label: Broadway Records

• Writer: music and lyrics by Preston Max Allen

• Performers: Cathy Ang, Jenny Rose Baker, Cameron Bartell, Kaitlyn Frank, Louis Griffin, Zoe Jensen, Caroline Lellouche, Wonu Ogunfowora, Sydney Parra, Celeste Rose, MiMi Scardulla, Alexia Sielo, and Lauren Zakrin

Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (Broadway)

• CD release: April 19

• Digital release: March 21

• Label: UMe

• Writers: music and lyrics by Various

• Performers: Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, and Ephraim Sykes

Struck (Studio Cast Recording)

• Digital and CD release: April 12

• Label: Broadway Records

• Writer: music and lyrics by Rich Morel

• Performers: Alan Cumming, Jesse Clasen, Betsy Wright, Martina Topley-Bird and Jason Barnes

Follies: National Theatre Live Cast Recording (London)

• CD release: March 29

• Digital release: January 18

• Label: Arts Music

• Writer: music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

• Performers: Imelda Staunton, Phillip Quast, Janie Dee, Peter Forbes, Tracie Bennett, Di Botcher, Dawn Hope, Zizi Strallen, Fred Haig, Adam Rhys-Charles, and Alex Young

The Evolution of Mann (Off-Broadway)

• CD release: March 29

• Digital release: February 15

• Label: Yellow Sound

• Writers: music by Douglas J. Cohen, lyrics by Douglas J. Cohen and Dan Elish

• Performers: Max Crumm, Allie Trimm, and Leslie Hiatt

Hair: The Musical 50th Anniversary (London)

• CD release: March 29, 2019

• Digital release: May 18, 2018

• Label: Silva Screen Imp

• Writers: music by Galt MacDermot, lyrics by James Rado and Gerome Ragni

• Performers: Daniel Bailey, Andy Coxon, Adam Dawson, Abiola Efunshile, Patrick George, Jammy Kasongo, Jessie May, Natalie Green, Laura Johnson, Shekina McFarlane, Robert Metson, Liam Ross-Mills, Koryann Stevens, and Kirsten Wright

Company (London)

• CD release: March 22

• Digital release: February 1

• Label: Arts Music

• Writer: music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

• Performers: Rosalie Craig, Patti LuPone, Mel Giedroyc, Jonathan Bailey, George Blagden, Ashley Campbell, Richard Fleeshman, Alex Gaumond, Richard Henders, Ben Lewis, Daisy Maywood, Jennifer Saayeng, Matthew Seadon-Young, and Gavin Spokes

Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical (Off-Broadway)

• Digital and CD release: March 8

• Label: ABKCO Records

• Writer: music and lyrics by Various

• Performers: Carrie St. Louis, Constantine Rousouli, Alex Boniello, and Patricia Richardson

Rent (Live Television Soundtrack)

• CD release: March 1

• Digital release: February 1

• Label: Masterworks Broadway

• Writer: music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson

• Performers: Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Brennin Hunt, Mario, Tinashe, Valentina, and Keala Settle

Heathers the Musical (London)

• Digital and CD release: March 1

• Label: Ghostlight Records

• Writer: music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy

• Performers: Carrie Hope Fletcher, Jodie Steele, T'Shan Williams, Sophie Isaacs, Jamie Muscato, Chris Chung, Dominic Anderson, Jenny O'Leary, Rebecca Lock, Jon Boydon, Alex James Hatton, Charlotte Jaconelli, Lauren Drew, Olivia Moore, Sergio Pasquariello, Hugh Maynard, John Lumsen, and Merryl Ansah

SOLO, RE-RELEASES, AND OTHER RECORDINGS

Ben Bagley's Jerome Kern Revisited Volume II (Kritzerland) - August 20

What's Not Inside: The Lost Songs from Waitress (DMI Soundtracks) - August 16

Kyle Taylor Parker: Broadway Soul, Vol. 1 (Broadway Records) - August 16

Ramin Karimloo: From Now On (Sony Masterworks Broadway) - August 2

The Jonathan Larson Project (CD) (Ghostlight Records) - July 26

The Cher Show (Vinyl) (Warner Bros.) - June 21

The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Vinyl) (Sony Music Masterworks) - June 21

2019 Tony Award Season (Broadway Records) - June 14

Philemon (Harbinger) - June 7

Ain't Too Proud (Vinyl) (UMe) - June 7

Sing Out, Sweet Land!/Down in the Valley (Stage Door Import) - May 3

Josh Groban: Bridges Live (Reprise Records) - April 19

Ben Bagley's Jerome Kern Revisited (Kritzerland) - April 19

Jackie Evancho: The Debut (Jackie Evancho) - April 12

Sara Bareilles: Amidst the Chaos (Epic) - April 5

Max von Essen: Call Me Old Fashioned: The Broadway Standard (Lml Music) - April 5

Fred Astaire: Easy to Dance With/Now (Sepia Records) - April 5

Ben Platt: Sing to Me Instead (Atlantic Records) - March 29

Ben Bagley's Kurt Weill Revisited (Kritzerland) - March 29