Upcoming Hamilton Performance to Lotto Off $10 Tickets For Every Seat

The second year of the #HAM4HAM fan performance is a Halloween treat for Hamilton enthusiasts.

An October 31 #HAM4HAM performance of Broadway's Hamilton will offer every seat for $10 for the second year in a row. Tickets are available through a digital lottery, now open through October 25 at 8 AM ET via the official app. Beginning October 25, winners will be notified if they have won the lottery.

A credit card is required to purchase the tickets, if selected, which will be available at will call at the Richard Rodgers Theatre the same day of the performance. Seats will be assigned by the box office. For more information, visit HamiltonMusical.com

Hamilton currently stars Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Nicholas Christopher as George Washington, Joanna A. Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Denée Benton as Eliza Hamilton, Anthony Lee Medina as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Euan Morton as King George III, and Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards in 2016 including Best Musical and Best Original Score and Best Book for the multi-hyphenate. The musical currently has two nation-wide touring companies and productions in Chicago, San Francisco, and London, which recently announced a new set of principal performers.

