Waitress Stars Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall on Bringing the Awkwardness to Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Waitress Stars Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall on Bringing the Awkwardness to Broadway
By Ryan McPhee
Aug 19, 2019
Buy Tickets to Waitress
 
The two step into the Sara Bareilles musical as Dawn and Ogie.

Colleen Ballinger is ready to make her Broadway debut, stepping into the role of Dawn in the musical Waitress beginning August 20. The YouTube star is no stranger to the musical theatre world, but there's one thing beyond singing and acting Ballinger wasn't quite prepared for.

"The amount of props," she reveals. "I thought I'd be nervous about singing or the acting, and truly I'm nervous about which prop I'm supposed to pick up next and where to put it," the comedian admits. "These are waitresses, and they make sure it feels that we are waitresses," she says before rattling off all the diner accouterments she's tasked with juggling on the Brooks Atkinson Theatre stage.

AIn't Too Proud_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Todrick Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Dawn is far from a social butterfly, and Ballinger can empathize: "Dawn is an awkward, sweet girl. And I'm good at awkward," she says. In fact, she's built a career around it, becoming the human embodiment of awkward as her alter ego Miranda Sings.

READ: Sara Bareilles Releases Never-Before-Heard Waitress Songs on New Album

Also joining the company of the Sara Bareilles musical August 20 is Broadway veteran and fellow social media star Todrick Hall (Kinky Boots, Chicago). He'll appear opposite Ballinger as Ogie, the eccentric Revolutionary War reenactor who woos Dawn.

"I've done a lot of Ogie-esque things in my life," Hall admits. "I have been known to be very full-out for a first date...I would definitely be friends with him if he existed in real life."

Waitress' Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Meet the Press

Waitress' Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Meet the Press

7 PHOTOS
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Colleen Ballinger Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Todrick Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Colleen Ballinger Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Todrick Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Waitress_Broadway_Meet and Greet_2019_HR
Colleen Ballinger, Barry Weissler, and Todrick Hall Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Shop the Playbill Store for all
Waitress souvenirs and merchandise
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!