Watch Beauty and the Beast Star Luke Evans Sing ‘Love is a Battlefield’

The lead single comes off the film and stage star’s debut album, At Last.

The first single from Luke Evans’ upcoming debut album At Last dropped October 11. The stage and screen star sings a cover of Pat Benatar’s “Love Is a Battlefield” in a music video above.

“The lyrics to the songs mean something different to everyone, especially in this day and age, when some people are not allowed to love each other,” said Evans of the song. “For me, it’s about fighting through the pressures of love and coming out of the other end with it intact.”

At Last will be released November 22. The West End alum (Rent, Miss Saigon, Piaf) and Beauty and the Beast star will cover a dozen songs on his album, including “Bring Him Home” from Les Misérables, “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher, and Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way” from A Star is Born.

See a full track listing below.

1. Love Is a Battlefield)

2. First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

3. If I Could Turn Back Time

4. Changing

5. With or Without You

6. I'm Kissing You

7. Show Me Heaven

8. At Last

9. Always Remember Us This Way

10. Say You Love Me

11. Faith's Song

12. Bring Him Home