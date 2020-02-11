Watch: Behind the Ferocious Choreography of Moulin Rouge! The Musical’s ‘El Tango de Roxanne’ With Sonya Tayeh and Robyn Hurder

Choreographer Tayeh breaks down the movement she built for Hurder as she dances the epic tango number.

“There’s this energy with Robyn that makes you want to do better,” says Moulin Rouge! choreographer Sonya Tayeh about working with her lead dancer in the explosive stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s fiery film. Watch the video above to hear about the motivation behind Tayeh’s storytelling in “El Tango de Roxanne,” the technique behind Hurder’s movement, and to watch them dance the number in rehearsal.

“It’s very hard to do every night. Because it just has to be so aggressive, so 150 percent,” Hurder says of the number. “It’s so important as a female to feel safe with your partner. I have full trust in them.” Here, Hurder relies on fellow dancers Ricky Rojas, Kyle Brown, Max Clayton, Fred Odgaard, and Benjamin Rivera.

Read: Check Out New Moulin Rouge! Playbill Cover for February

Moulin Rouge! opened July 25, 2019, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, starring Tony winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Rojas as Santiago, and Hurder as Nini.

The ensemble and swings include Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Yurel Echezarreta, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the standby for Satine.

The production features sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Justin Townsend, sound design by Peter Hylenski, hair design by David Brian Brown, and makeup design by Sarah Cimino. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.