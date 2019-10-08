Watch Ben Platt Perform ‘Run Away’ on The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner sang the song from his new album Sing to Me Instead.

Ben Platt dropped by The Late Late Show With James Corden October 7 to perform “Run Away” from his album Sing to Me Instead.

The performer also sat on the couch with his The Politician co-star Zoey Deutch to talk about the new Netflix show, in which the pair play running mates for election.

The Tony winner has been busy lately, releasing a new album earlier this year and touring. A filmed Radio City Music Hall concert will be broadcast on Netflix sometime in the near future. Platt has also already filmed the first segment for the Richard Linklater film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, co-starring Beanie Feldstein, which will be shot over the next 20 years.

Watch Platt perform above and sing a Yom Kippur song with Deutch below.

