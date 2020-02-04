Watch Broadway Inspirational Voices Sing Their Gospel Version of ‘The Lady’s Improving’ From The Prom

In the latest installment of the choir’s Broadway Our Way series, the singers tackle the 11 o’clock number.

The Tony-honored gospel choir Broadway Inspirational Voices dropped thest latest video from their third season of Broadway Our Way February 3.

The music video series features fresh gospel-tinged arrangements of Broadway songs by BIV Founder Michael McElroy. This time, the women of BIV offer their rendition of The Prom’s “The Lady’s Improving” with an introduction by composer Matthew Sklar and lyricist Chad Beguelin.

WATCH: Broadway Inspirational Voices Sing ‘The Room Where It Happens’ From Hamilton

Watch sopranos Christina Robinson, Kimberly JaJuan, Anastasia Talley, Anne Fraser Dansky, Virginia Woodruff, Casey Erin Clark, Gisela Adisa, Robin Walker, second sopranos Aneesa Folds, Carla Woods, Angela DeCicco, Rashidra Scott, Angela Grovey, Andrea Green, Allyson Kaye Daniel, and altos Tracy Conyer Lee, Angela Lockett, Danielle Chambers, Brenda O’Brien, Lucia Giannetta, Keziah John Paul, and Genny Padilla in the video above.

The video, captured by Nate Wind, features choreography by Rickey Tripp and orchestrations by Isaac Harlan and McElroy, played by Harlan, Jerry DeVore, Chris Parker, Joe Spinelli, JS Williams, Corey Wallace, and Christopher McBride.

The song stopped the show when Tony winner Beth Leavel originated the role of Dee Dee Allen in The Prom on Broadway. The belty number served as both a tune from Dee Dee’s past ingenue days, as well as a musical plea for forgiveness from the real Dee Dee to her beau. The song will again be reinterpreted by Meryl Streep when the movie adaptation hits Netflix.

BIV recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with their annual holiday concert and will continue the celebration with their spring gala and live auction March 2.

READ: Broadway Has a Tony Award-Honored Gospel Choir and You Need to Know About It