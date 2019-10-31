Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing ‘I Never Loved a Man’ by Aretha Franklin Ahead of Playing the Musical Genius

By Dan Meyer
Oct 31, 2019
 
The Tony winner and Harriet star dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo sang a snippet of “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Loved You)” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert October 30. The song was made famous by Aretha Franklin, who Erivo will play in the upcoming NatGeo series Genius: Aretha.

In addition to her singing, Erivo shared that the Queen of Soul once visited the Tony winner when she was in The Color Purple. Backstage, Franklin performed a bar of “I’m Here,” nearly causing the upcoming Harriet star to faint.

Erivo and Colbert also talked about the recently scrapped plans to put Tubman’s face on the 20-dollar bill: “I think she’s done the work that is deserving of representation on currency and I think it will happen because there’s no reason to not have it happen.”

READ: How Playing The Color Purple’s Celie Prepared Cynthia Erivo for Harriet Tubman

Check out the entire interview and the Tony winner’s sample of Franklin above.

