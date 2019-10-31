Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing ‘I Never Loved a Man’ by Aretha Franklin Ahead of Playing the Musical Genius

The Tony winner and Harriet star dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo sang a snippet of “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Loved You)” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert October 30. The song was made famous by Aretha Franklin, who Erivo will play in the upcoming NatGeo series Genius: Aretha.

In addition to her singing, Erivo shared that the Queen of Soul once visited the Tony winner when she was in The Color Purple. Backstage, Franklin performed a bar of “I’m Here,” nearly causing the upcoming Harriet star to faint.

Erivo and Colbert also talked about the recently scrapped plans to put Tubman’s face on the 20-dollar bill: “I think she’s done the work that is deserving of representation on currency and I think it will happen because there’s no reason to not have it happen.”

Check out the entire interview and the Tony winner’s sample of Franklin above.