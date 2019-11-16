Watch Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit Perform ‘Your Song’ From Moulin Rouge!

The stars also sat down with Stephen Colbert to talk about Satine’s swinging entrance, the show’s music, and Nicole Kidman.

Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit from Moulin Rouge! The Musical singing “Your Song” brought audiences to their feet November 15 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch the video above.

The pair also sat down with the late night host to talk about the show, including Satine’s mid-air entrance. While Tony winner Olivo (West Side Story) used to be nervous, especially during the Boston tryouts, it’s a piece of cake now. “I trust the people who put me in it, I have a safety harness...it’s great,” the performer said. “They took away all the surface area, it’s basically a trapeze bar now,” added Tveit.

When Nicole Kidman (the original Satine from Baz Luhrman’s 2001 film that inspired the musical) visited the show earlier this year, the Oscar winner asked Olivo how she coughed and sang at the same time. “That was the thing she was most interested in,” said the performer.

LISTEN: Playbill Playlist: All the Songs in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is currently on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The production is helmed by Alex Timbers with a book by Tony winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, sets by Derek McLane, and costumes by Catherine Zuber.

