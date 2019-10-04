Watch Kristin Chenoweth Sing ‘Desperado’ From Her New Album For the Girls

The Tony winner sings on The Late Late Show, plus shares what to expect from her upcoming Broadway concert engagement.

Ahead of her Broadway return, Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth (You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown) stopped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to talk about the new album For the Girls, which inspired her upcoming Main Stem engagement.

The album, released September 27, showcases Chenoweth’s full stylistic range with songs from theatre, pop, jazz, and more. “I wanted to celebrate women who come before me: Donna Washington, Eva Cassidy, Judy, of course, Barbra,” she told Corden. “I think nowadays we're looking at different lanes, musically, being broken because I have a voice that kind of does a lot of different things that's never been celebrated, but with this record, I have the opportunity to do it all.”

Chenoweth will bring the album to life with her Broadway concert engagement, playing the Nederlander Theatre November 8–17. In the interview above, Chenoweth hints at possible special guests.

WATCH: Kristin Chenoweth Reveals the Inspiration Behind Her New Album For the Girls

Chenoweth performed “Desperado” from the album for The Late Late Show audience, as well. Check it out below.

