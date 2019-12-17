Watch Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Reunite to Sing 'I'll Be Home for Christmas'

The former Spring Awakening and Glee co-stars stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon December 16.

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff wespread a little holiday cheer on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon December 16, as Michele celebrated her new album, Christmas in the City.

The former Spring Awakening co-stars performed their duet "I"ll Be Home From Christmas" from the album... after they eventually figured out how to enter the stage. Watch the song above; watch their hilarious, musical entrance below!

Groff is currently starring Off-Broadway in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre; the production recently announced that it will release a new cast album.