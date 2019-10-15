Watch Leslie Kritzer’s Crazy Backstage Quick-Change From Beetlejuice’s Delia to Miss Argentina

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Leslie Kritzer’s Crazy Backstage Quick-Change From Beetlejuice’s Delia to Miss Argentina
By Ruthie Fierberg
Oct 15, 2019
Buy Tickets to Beetlejuice
 
See the Drama Desk nominee's four-minute make-up and costume transformation in real time!
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Make Up_Broadway_2019_HR
Leslie Kritzer Marc J. Franklin

Between Beetlejuice The Musical’s out-of-town tryout in Washington, D.C., and its Broadway bow in April 2019, Eddie Perfect’s Tony Award-nominated score gained a new song—and actor Leslie Kritzer gained a character.

Cast as Delia, the doe-eyed, well-intentioned life coach to Sophia Ann Caruso’s Lydia, Kritzer hits the apex of her comedic timing in the tune about her rose-colored-classes philosophy “No Reason” and her out-of-body experience in “Day-O.” But in Act 2, Kritzer plays Delia and later transforms into Miss Argentina, a beloved Netherworld character from the Tim Burton film. She leads the dead in the Latin power ballad “What I Know Now” about what they would do over on Earth with their newfound afterlife knowledge.

Kritzer has exactly four minutes to shed Delia—from wig to heels—and become the teal-skinned beauty queen. Make-up designer Joe Dulude II did some trouble-shooting to create the look that could be done with so little time:

First, watch Dulude paint Kritzer in the video above.

Then, watch in real time as Kritzer and five backstage dressers/make-up artists go from the mini bee-hive look to the sassy diva (and back!) in this exclusive backstage video:

SEE KRIZTER’S FULL MAKE-UP TRACK AND THE TRANSFORMATIONS OF 3 OTHER BEETLEJUICE CHARACTERS HERE.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!