Watch Leslie Kritzer’s Crazy Backstage Quick-Change From Beetlejuice’s Delia to Miss Argentina

See the Drama Desk nominee's four-minute make-up and costume transformation in real time!

Between Beetlejuice The Musical’s out-of-town tryout in Washington, D.C., and its Broadway bow in April 2019, Eddie Perfect’s Tony Award-nominated score gained a new song—and actor Leslie Kritzer gained a character.

Cast as Delia, the doe-eyed, well-intentioned life coach to Sophia Ann Caruso’s Lydia, Kritzer hits the apex of her comedic timing in the tune about her rose-colored-classes philosophy “No Reason” and her out-of-body experience in “Day-O.” But in Act 2, Kritzer plays Delia and later transforms into Miss Argentina, a beloved Netherworld character from the Tim Burton film. She leads the dead in the Latin power ballad “What I Know Now” about what they would do over on Earth with their newfound afterlife knowledge.

Kritzer has exactly four minutes to shed Delia—from wig to heels—and become the teal-skinned beauty queen. Make-up designer Joe Dulude II did some trouble-shooting to create the look that could be done with so little time:

First, watch Dulude paint Kritzer in the video above.

Then, watch in real time as Kritzer and five backstage dressers/make-up artists go from the mini bee-hive look to the sassy diva (and back!) in this exclusive backstage video:

SEE KRIZTER’S FULL MAKE-UP TRACK AND THE TRANSFORMATIONS OF 3 OTHER BEETLEJUICE CHARACTERS HERE.