Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. Sing ‘Go Crazy’ to Celebrate the Release of His New Album Mr.

The Tony Award winner also reveals his original dream role.

“We exceeded my wildest dreams a long time ago,” Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. told Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie on The Today Show November 5. Ahead of his full album release November 8, the Hamilton alum took the stage of the morning show to perform “Go Crazy.”

But before taking the mic, Odom confessed he had never aimed for a career on screen, in the recording studio, or the author’s chair. Instead? “I wanted to be in Rent. That's all I wanted,” he confessed.

Odom did bow in Broadway’s Rent as a replacement towards the end of the show’s run. But he’s continued to turn heads on stage and now on screen. His turn alongside fellow Tony winner Cynthia Erivo in Harriet has caused buzz, and the film was a hit at the box office in its opening weekend November 1–3.

Watch his performance in the video below.

