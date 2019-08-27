Watch Lillias White Perform ‘Speechless’ from Disney’s Aladdin at D23 Expo

The Broadway star (who voiced Calliope in Disney’s Hercules), performed the song written for the live-action remake of Aladdin.

Tony Award winner Lillias White (The Life, Fela!), who voiced the muse Calliope in Disney’s 1997 animated musical Hercules, was reunited with the music of veteran Disney composer Alan Menken at the D23 Expo last weekend for a special performance of “Speechless” from the live-action remake of Aladdin.

“Speechless” was the sole new musical addition to the live-action remake that featured contemporary pop updates of songs from the 1992 animated original by Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice.

Menken collaborated with Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul on the empowering anthem, which was performed by Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine in the film.

White performed the song as part of A Musical Celebration of Aladdin at the D23 Expo on August 24, which featured a special video introduction by Menken. Check out the performance above.

The star and composer previously worked together on Hercules, which Menken co-wrote with lyricist David Zippel. The gospel-driven musical will make its stage debut August 31–September 8 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park as part of the Public Theater's Public Works initiative.

The live-action Aladdin is released on digital August 27, with a Blu-ray release to follow September 10.

