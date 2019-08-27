Watch Lillias White Perform ‘Speechless’ from Disney’s Aladdin at D23 Expo

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   Watch Lillias White Perform ‘Speechless’ from Disney’s Aladdin at D23 Expo
By Adam Hetrick
Aug 27, 2019
 
The Broadway star (who voiced Calliope in Disney’s Hercules), performed the song written for the live-action remake of Aladdin.

Tony Award winner Lillias White (The Life, Fela!), who voiced the muse Calliope in Disney’s 1997 animated musical Hercules, was reunited with the music of veteran Disney composer Alan Menken at the D23 Expo last weekend for a special performance of “Speechless” from the live-action remake of Aladdin.

“Speechless” was the sole new musical addition to the live-action remake that featured contemporary pop updates of songs from the 1992 animated original by Menken, Howard Ashman, and Tim Rice.

Menken collaborated with Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land Tony and Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul on the empowering anthem, which was performed by Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine in the film.

White performed the song as part of A Musical Celebration of Aladdin at the D23 Expo on August 24, which featured a special video introduction by Menken. Check out the performance above.

The star and composer previously worked together on Hercules, which Menken co-wrote with lyricist David Zippel. The gospel-driven musical will make its stage debut August 31–September 8 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park as part of the Public Theater's Public Works initiative.

Watch Norm Lewis and Regina Belle Sing Aladdin’s ’A Whole New World’ at D23 Expo

The live-action Aladdin is released on digital August 27, with a Blu-ray release to follow September 10.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!