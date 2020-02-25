Watch Octavia Spencer and Blair Underwood in New Trailer for Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

The four-part limited series debuts March 20 on Netflix.

Netflix’s original series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, set to debut March 20, has released a new trailer. Based on A’Lelia Bundles’ book On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, the four-part series stars Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and Golden Globe nominee Blair Underwood (currently on Broadway in A Soldier's Play).

According to production notes, the series tells the story of “the trailblazing African American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire. Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.”

The production also stars Tiffany Haddish as Walker’s daughter, Carmen Ejogo as business rival Addie Munroe, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer Freeman Ransom, and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin Sweetness.

A First Look at Octavia Spencer and Blair Underwood in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker A First Look at Octavia Spencer and Blair Underwood in Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker 5 PHOTOS

Underwood can be seen on Broadway in Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning crime drama A Soldier’s Play, starring alongside Tony nominee David Alan Grier, Jerry O’Connell, Nnamdi Asomugha, and more. The Kenny Leon-helmed production is scheduled to open at the American Airlines Theatre Janaury 21.