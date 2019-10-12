Watch the Cast of Broadway’s The Great Society Sum Up the Play in a Political Slogan

“The great society” was LBJ’s campaign slogan; so what is the Broadway play about in slogan form?

When President Lyndon Baines Johnson ran to keep his Presidency in 1965, he ran on the campaign of “The Great Society,” a set of domestic programs intended to reshape life in the United States mainly by combating poverty and racial injustice. It was the summary of his agenda. The play that finds its name in the campaign promise officially opened October 1 at Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theatre, starring Succession’s Brian Cox as LBJ. READ: How Succession’s Brian Cox Found His Voice for LBJ in Broadway’s The Great Society Playbill asked the cast of The Great Society: If Robert Schenkkan’s play were to have a summarizing slogan, what would it be? Watch the video above as Schenkkan and stars Bryce Pinkham, Grantham Coleman, Nikkole Salter, and more weigh in. READ: The Secret Ingredient of Broadway’s LBJ Drama The Great Society