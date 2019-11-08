Watch the Official Music Video for Cynthia Erivo’s Harriet Anthem ‘Stand Up’

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 08, 2019
 
The Tony winner co-wrote and performs the song for the new Harriet Tubman biopic she headlines.

After introducing the Harriet anthem and early Oscar contender “Stand Up” in a lyric video, Cynthia Erivo sheds her character’s garb and sings out in a new, official music video for the original song. Take a look above.

The song, co-written by Erivo and Joshua Brian Campbell, draws on classic spiritual themes, putting them in a contemporary light in the ongoing fight for civil rights and justice. The final lyrics, the repetition of “I go to prepare a place for you,” are said to be Harriet Tubman’s final words before she died.

Erivo, a Tony winner for The Color Purple, stars as the abolitionist in the Kasi Lemmons-helmed biopic, which arrived in theatres November 1. The cast also includes fellow Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Clarke Peters, and Jennifer Nettles.

