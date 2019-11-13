Watch the Trailer for Netflix Presentation of Mike Birbiglia: The New One

Filmed at the Cort Theatre on Broadway, the solo show will be available to stream November 26.

Mike Birbiglia's Drama Desk- and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning solo show The New One, filmed comes to Netflix November 26. Watch the trailer for the presentation, filmed live during its 2018 Broadway run at the Cort Theatre, above.

Written and performed by Birbiglia, The New One centers on the comedian's existential struggles with fatherhood. The work first premiered at Off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre in an extended, sold-out run.

Birbiglia's earlier solo stage shows include 2008's Sleepwalk With Me (which was adapted for the big screen in 2012) and 2011's My Girlfriend's Boyfriend. The New One marked Birbiglia's Broadway debut and earned him Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding Solo Performance.

Following the Broadway run, The New One embarked on a national tour, with stops in Washington, D.C; Charlotte, North Carolina; and St. Paul, Minnesota. The production is currently finishing its tour at Los Angeles' Ahmanson Theatre, where it continues through November 24.

The New One features additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein and is directed by Seth Barrish. The production features set design by Beowulf Boritt, lighting design by Aaron Copp, and sound design by Leon Rothenberg. The stage production was produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, with This American Life’s Ira Glass serving as executive producer, Joe Birbiglia as associate producer, and Mike Lavoie as production consultant.

The work joins a healthy slate of theatrical properties on Netflix, including a film adaptation of American Son starring the complete 2018 original Broadway cast, and upcoming adaptations of The Prom, The Boys in the Band, A Chorus Line, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

